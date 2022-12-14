President Ilham Aliyev meets with chairman of People's Council Chamber of National Assembly of Turkmenistan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chairman of the People's Council Chamber of the National Assembly of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in the city of Turkmenbashi.

News.Az