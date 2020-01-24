Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev meets with Equinor CEO in Davos

  • Other
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Equinor CEO in Davos

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chief Executive Officer of Equinor Eldar Saetre in Davos.

The Garabagh field project was discussed at the meeting. Noting that Equinor came to Azerbaijan in 1994, the head of state said that the country attached great importance to its activities.

The sides also exchanged views on projects on alternative energy sources.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev meets with Equinor CEO in Davos

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      