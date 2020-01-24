President Ilham Aliyev meets with Equinor CEO in Davos
- 24 Jan 2020 15:15
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chief Executive Officer of Equinor Eldar Saetre in Davos.
The Garabagh field project was discussed at the meeting. Noting that Equinor came to Azerbaijan in 1994, the head of state said that the country attached great importance to its activities.
The sides also exchanged views on projects on alternative energy sources.
