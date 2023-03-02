President Ilham Aliyev meets with Head of Presidency Council of Libya

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Head of the Presidency Council of the State of Libya Mohamed Younis al-Menfi, News.Az reports.

The head of state expressed gratitude to Mohamed Younis al-Menfi for participating in the Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed political relations between Azerbaijan and Libya, and noted that there were ample opportunities for developing the bilateral ties.

Saying that the development of relations with the Arab states is one of the priorities of Azerbaijan`s foreign policy, the head of state recalled his participation in the Arab League Summit held in Algeria last year, adding that this event made an important contribution to the expansion of Azerbaijan`s relations with the Arab states.

Mohamed Younis al-Menfi highlighted excellent organization and importance of the Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, expressed his gratitude for invitation to the event and hospitality, adding Azerbaijan’s chairmanship made serious effort and contribution to development of the Movement.

The Head of the Presidency Council of the State of Libya underlined that the Azerbaijani leader’s speech had been heard closely at the Arab League Summit in Algeria.

Mohamed Younis al-Menfi pointed out that his country is interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan, saying both countries share the same stance with respect to a number of issues on the international agenda.

The sides underscored the importance of continuing joint efforts for development of relationships in various fields, in particular, mutual investments, construction, energy.

Both leaders touched upon the significance of stepping up the activity of the Intergovernmental Commission and cooperation within international organizations including that in the OPEC+ format.

