Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev meets with Pakistani PM in Astana

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Pakistani PM in Astana

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a working visit, has met with Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif in Astana, News.Az reports. 

President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday arrived in the Republic of Kazakhstan for a working visit to attend the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia and the meeting of the Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

News about - President Ilham Aliyev meets with Pakistani PM in Astana

News about - President Ilham Aliyev meets with Pakistani PM in Astana


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      