President Ilham Aliyev meets with Pakistani PM in Astana

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a working visit, has met with Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif in Astana, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday arrived in the Republic of Kazakhstan for a working visit to attend the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia and the meeting of the Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

News.Az