President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, News.Az reports.

Addressing the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Sadyr Nurgojoyevich, distinguished guests, you are welcome to Azerbaijan!

I am very pleased to see you again. Thank you for accepting my invitation to attend the Summit.

I believe that this is also a good opportunity to discuss the bilateral agenda of our relations. We meet on a regular basis. I have very good impressions of my state visit to Kyrgyzstan. I also remember your visit to Azerbaijan last year. Of course, we look forward to welcoming you on another state visit next year.

The dynamics of our relations is clear evidence of how close our countries and peoples are to each other. We will always support each other, and we will do so in international institutions as well in the future. Today, we are addressing important issues related to the increase in commodity turnover, investment policy, and further bringing our countries closer together. We have been meeting quite often at international events recently. This is always a good opportunity to discuss issues on the agenda. Today, with the participation of our delegations, we will once again sum up the work done this year – the year is coming to an end. We will also identify our next steps. So, you are welcome again.

President Sadyr Zhaparov said:

- Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, thank you.

I am very glad to see you again. Thank you very much for your kind words. I fully agree with your high assessment of the state of bilateral relations between our countries. In recent years, our intergovernmental relations have reached the highest level. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you and our Azerbaijani friends for the warm hospitality extended to me and the members of our delegation. I would like to note that I am sure that we will have a constructive discussion and exchange of ideas on the current issues of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan today.

Kyrgyzstan values the friendly relations and mutual support with Azerbaijan, which is our strategic partner. This year, our countries celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. We have approached this significant date with remarkable results. Last year, there were two high-level meetings: the Interstate Council was established at the level of heads of state and its first meeting was held. The ever-strengthening and expanding high-level relations have created conditions for active interaction between parliaments, governments and relevant ministries. In 2022, a number of agreements reached during our reciprocal visits acquired practical proportions thanks to the fifth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation, which was held in Cholpon-Ata under the chairmanship of the deputy heads of government on July 26 this year.

We actively cooperate in international organizations and support each other in the nomination of candidates.

The President of Kyrgyzstan congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, noting that this had brought about new conditions for peace and stability in the South Caucasus. The President of Kyrgyzstan also conveyed congratulations on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

President Sadyr Zhaparov gave a high assessment to the establishment of a monument to Chingiz Aitmatov, a prominent son of the Kyrgyz people, in Baku and expressed his gratitude for it.

During the meeting, the presidents noted that the two countries always supported each other within international organizations.

President Sadyr Zhaparov noted that Kyrgyzstan had always supported the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to the President of Kyrgyzstan for his congratulations on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, the Great Leader of the Azerbaijani people, and the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During the conversation, the sides described as a positive development the expansion of economic and commercial relations between the two countries and the organization of direct flights. The heads of state stressed the importance of the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Investment Fund, adding that this would create favorable opportunities for the implementation of joint economic projects. The sides also exchanged views on the development of cultural and humanitarian relations between the two countries.

News.Az