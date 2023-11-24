President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, News.Az reports.

Addressing the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Shavkat Miromonovich, dear guests. I am glad to see you once again.

We met in Uzbekistan this month and today, we continue our contacts. We meet so frequently that it seems that we do not even part. Of course, it is good. During my Uzbekistan trip and your state visit to Azerbaijan, we agreed with you this way that the more frequently we will communicate, the better it will be for our countries and peoples. In my opinion, our societies clearly see it all - brotherhood of the Presidents, interaction of team members and the main point – result. Results are already seen. We defined a very ambitious plan with you for economic, trade and industrial development and cooperation. Everything is being fulfilled. As we agreed, we regularly monitor the implementation of instructions, and did not reprehend anybody yet. I am hopeful it never gets to this point. While viewing the day before yesterday the exhibition of SPECA member countries and visiting the Uzbekistan’s stand together with you esteemed minister, I saw and recalled the impression of what I saw during my Tashkent trip, notably, the industrial capabilities you created.

Today, as part of cooperation and mutual investments, we basically create joint productions, which are bound for self-sufficiency and export. The active work is going on in all areas. We close the year with good results of bilateral relations, and of course, we are looking forward to new results in the next year.

Welcome once again.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said:

- Thank you. I am glad to see and meet you again. I`m really very happy too. You have rightly noted that this year has been a very rich year for us. I am visiting Azerbaijan for the third time, because you rightly mentioned that, we have agreed with you that, the results are numerous because we have many meetings. Our people also, of course, see the results when there are such sincere, trust-based relations between the leaders of the countries. So, I am happy to be in Azerbaijan again, in beautiful Baku. I feel myself at home. The weather is the same as ours. Yesterday I arrived early, viewed the neighbourhood and it was very pleasant for me.

x x x

During the meeting, they praised the comprehensive dynamic development of relations between the two countries, and stressed the importance of reciprocal visits of the heads of state. The President of Azerbaijan thanked for a secondary school named after Mirzo Ulugbek, which was constructed on behalf of the Uzbek people in the city of Fuzuli.

They noted the significance of the Summit dedicated to the 25th anniversary of SPECA, and described Azerbaijan and Central Asia as a single space from the point of view of geopolitics, economy and politics.

The sides discussed concrete projects related to the expansion of economic and trade relations in various spheres, as well as in new areas of cooperation.

During the conversation, they pointed out cooperation within international organizations, as well as in cultural and humanitarian fields.

News.Az