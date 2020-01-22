President Ilham Aliyev meets with Turkish FM in Davos

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu in Davos.

The sides hailed the successful development of bilateral friendly and brotherly relations and underlined that the bilateral ties were expanding in all areas.

The role of high-level meetings between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey in strengthening relations was emphasized. The importance of globally significant projects jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and Turkey was stressed.

