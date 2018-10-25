President Ilham Aliyev meets with UN assistant secretary-general

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with UN Assistant Secretary-General Rashid Khalikov, AZERTAC reports.

Rashid Khalikov extended UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres` greetings and best regards to President Ilham Aliyev. He highlighted the importance of the Baku Humanitarian Forum. He also spoke about the significant contribution of this event to international cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked UN Assistant Secretary-General Rashid Khalikov for his participation and speech in the Forum. President Ilham Aliyev described Rashid Khalikov`s participation and speech in the Forum as indicative of the great importance the UN attaches to this event.

The Azerbaijani President recalled his meeting with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as part of the UN General Assembly last year.

The head of state thanked for the UN Secretary-General`s greetings and asked Rashid Khalikov to extend his greetings to Antonio Guterres.

The sides noted that Azerbaijan and the UN maintain successful cooperation, and also discussed prospects of the relations.

