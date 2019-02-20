President Ilham Aliyev meets with World Bank Regional Director for S. Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Regional Director of the World Bank for the South Caucasus Mercy Tembon.

The head of state thanked Mercy Tembon for participating in the 5th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council. President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the World Bank`s continued support for the Southern Gas Corridor and other projects implemented by Azerbaijan. The President hailed Azerbaijan-WB cooperation as long-term and fruitful.

Praising the successful realization of the Southern Gas Corridor project, the head of state pointed out that a significant progress was made in the implementation of the project last year and that it continues this year too.

Recalling his meeting with Chief Executive Officer of the World Bank Kristalina Georgieva in Davos, the head of state noted that they broadly discussed future cooperation.

Mercy Tembon extended Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva`s greetings to the head of state. She emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev touched upon important issues in his substantial speech at the 5th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council. Mercy Tembon underlined that the World Bank CEO was deeply impressed with her meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Davos. Regional Director Mercy Tembon said that consecutive measures have been taken to implement the issues discussed between Azerbaijan and the World Bank.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Kristalina Georgieva`s greetings and asked Mercy Tembon to extend his greetings to the Chief Executive Officer of the World Bank.

News.Az

News.Az