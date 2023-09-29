President Ilham Aliyev: More than 2,000 former IDPs have already returned to their homes

+ ↺ − 16 px

“So far, more than 2000 former refugees have already been returned, and by the end of this year, their number will be 5.5 thousand,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities" in Zangilan, News.Az reports.

“We see the flow from Baku, from Sumgayit, from Ganja, from Mingachevir, from cities to villages, and this, first of all, demonstrates how Azerbaijani people are committed to their homeland. They want to live on the land of their ancestors,” the head of state noted.

News.Az