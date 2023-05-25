President Ilham Aliyev: Most of Azerbaijani economy is already forming in non-resource sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today, one of the key tasks we are facing is the diversification of our exports. As for the diversification of the economy, this issue is being resolved successfully,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow, News.Az reports.

“Most of the Azerbaijani economy is already forming in the non-resource sector. As for our exports, we still need to work hard to increase the exports of the non-primary sector,” the head of state noted.

News.Az