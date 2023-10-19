President Ilham Aliyev: National Leader Heydar Aliyev always envisioned sovereign Azerbaijan only with Karabakh, and its crown jewel, Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The experience of the past years has shown that organising exhibitions like Azerbaijan International Exhibition "Rebuild Karabakh" has been beneficial for the stimulation of socio-economic life in the liberated territories, the achievement of regional peace, and sustainable development. Undoubtedly, today's exhibition will also create significant opportunities for the implementation of future business projects, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 3rd Azerbaijan International Exhibition "Rebuild Karabakh" held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“This exhibition coincides with the centenary of the National Leader of our people, Heydar Aliyev. He rendered invaluable services to our state in establishing the territorial integrity and independent progress during all the periods, when he led Azerbaijan.

The Great Leader always envisioned a sovereign Azerbaijan only with Karabakh, and its crown jewel, Shusha. He showed special care for the economic and cultural development of these territories, and the continuous improvement of its living standards. In Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, beloved by the Great Leader, life is reviving with great enthusiasm. As cities, towns, and villages are being rebuilt, the original inhabitants of these lands are returning to their native homes to live in peace,” the head of state added.

News.Az