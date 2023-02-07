President Ilham Aliyev: Next month Azerbaijan will host Summit of Non-Aligned Movement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, as a member of the Non-Aligned Movement, is working towards institutionalization of this organization. Next month Azerbaijan will host the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Namibia Clemens Handuukeme Kashuupulwa, News.Az reports.

The head of state emphasized that it was Azerbaijan's initiative to review the mechanism of representation of a chair country of the Non-Aligned Movement as a permanent member in the Security Council on a rotating basis as part of the reform process in the UN Security Council. In this regard, he underscored the importance of conducting consultations among the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement, noting that such an approach would be more equitable.

News.Az