President Ilham Aliyev: Next year’s budget to exceed current one

“Less than three months remain before the end of the year. During this time, all issues under the State Investment Programme should be resolved. This year, the

The due statement came from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev while speaking at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development in the nine months of 2017 and objectives for the future, APA reports.

According to the head of state, there is no problem with financial issues.

"Budget indicators are good and are fully executed. Therefore, the implementation of the investment programme will certainly be ensured. I do not doubt it. The initial proposals for the next year's State Investment Programme are coming. There need to be sufficient funds next year so that infrastructure projects, as well as the main tasks before the country can be realized. Therefore, I think that the next year's investment programme may be approved by the end of the year. The budget of the next year is going to exceed this year's budget. There are all possibilities for this. This issue will be considered in the near future as well,” said Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az

