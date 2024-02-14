President Ilham Aliyev: No matter how many patrons Armenia may have, no one can stop us

“No matter how many patrons Armenia may have, no one can stop us,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony, News.Az reports.

“We have no claims to the territory of Armenia, but they must give up their claims. Blackmailing us with baseless claims will cost them dearly and everyone can see it,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az