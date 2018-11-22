President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Afghan counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and injuries as a result of an explosion committed in the city of Kabul. We feel deeply outraged over this horrible terror act and deem it necessary and important to fight against terrorism in the most severe, resolute and consistent manner,” said the letter.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed and the whole people of Afghanistan on the occasion of this tragedy, and wish the injured the soonest possible recovery. May those killed rest in peace!” the Azerbaijani president said in his letter.

An explosion at a banquet hall in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday killed at least 55 and left another 94 wounded.

