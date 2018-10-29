President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Donald Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to U.S. President Donald Trump, AZERTAC reports.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of casualties and injuries as a result of an armed attack at a synagogue in the city of Pittsburg,” the Azerbaijani president said in his message of condolences.

“On the occasion of this tragic event, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and all the people of the United States,” said President Aliyev.

