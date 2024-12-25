President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to families of victims of plane crash near Aktau

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the plane crash near Aktau.

The president shared a post on his social media accounts regarding the tragedy, News.Az reports.The post says: "I offer my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane flying from Baku to Grozny. I wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured."

