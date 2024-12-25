Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to families of victims of plane crash near Aktau

Photo: AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the plane crash near Aktau.

The president shared a post on his social media accounts regarding the tragedy, News.Az reports.

The post says: "I offer my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane flying from Baku to Grozny. I wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured."

News.Az 

