President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Iranian counterpart

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of a passenger plane crash in your country,” the President said in his message.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of Iran,” the head of state said.

