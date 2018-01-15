Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Iranian counterpart

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of crew members as a result of a crash of an Iranian tanker," the president said in his message.

"On the occasion of this tragedy, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of Iran," the head of state said.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

