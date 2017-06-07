President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Iranian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

“Dear Mr. President, we were deeply saddened and outraged by the news of causalities and injuries as a result of terrorist attacks in Tehran,” Ilham Aliyev told Hassan Rouhani in his letter.



“This bloody incident is yet another reminder that terrorism is evil and that it is necessary to put up a joint and systematic fight against all its manifestations,” noted the Azerbaijani president.



“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the friendly and fraternal people of Iran, and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery,” President Aliyev said.



Twin attacks on the Iranian parliament and Imam Khomeini mausoleum left 12 people dead and 40 other injured on Wednesday.

News.Az

News.Az