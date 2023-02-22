President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Tajik counterpart
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev offered condolences to President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, News.Az reports.
“We were very saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of avalanches that hit the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region,” the Azerbaijani president said in his letter of condolences.
“On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the people of Tajikistan, and wish the injured a speedy recovery. May Allah rest their souls in peace!” President Aliyev added.