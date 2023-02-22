President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Tajik counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev offered condolences to President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, News.Az reports.

“We were very saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of avalanches that hit the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region,” the Azerbaijani president said in his letter of condolences.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the people of Tajikistan, and wish the injured a speedy recovery. May Allah rest their souls in peace!” President Aliyev added.

News.Az