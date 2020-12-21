President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of your nephew Ahmet Erdogan – the heavy loss to your family,” the Azerbaijani president said in his letter.

“I share your grief over this heavy loss, wish you and all members of your family patience, and extend my deepest condolences. May Allah rest his soul in peace!” President Aliyev added.

News.Az