President Ilham Aliyev: Opening of Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel will elevate bilateral relations on a high level

The visit of the President of Israel will strengthen our bilateral ties, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a statement to the press with President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog, News.Az reports.

“We have very active political dialogue. During the official visit we had more opportunities to address important issues on our bilateral agenda. Opening of Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel this year, of course, will elevate relations on a high level and at the same time, will create more opportunities to have closer interaction,” the head of state noted.

