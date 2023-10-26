President Ilham Aliyev: Opening of Garadag Solar PV Plant is historical moment in Azerbaijan’s history

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev described the opening of the 230MW Garadag Solar PV Plant as the historical moment in the country's history, News.Az reports.

“Today, we are very proud to see that in a relatively short period of time, something more than a year and a half, this empty part of Absheron Peninsula became the source of green energy. This is a remarkable achievement,” said the head of state as he addressed an official inauguration of the Plant.

The head of state congratulated Masdar, its leadership for this outstanding contribution to the development of Azerbaijan and also to commitment to the country with respect to the green transition.

Noting that three ministers of the UAE government are among the guests, the President of Azerbaijan described this as a good example of partnership and friendship, adding that both countries pay big importance to today`s ceremony.

News.Az