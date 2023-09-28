Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev opens “Azerishig” OJSC’s Jabrayil Digital Control Center

  • Politics
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated the Jabrayil Digital Control Center of the “Azerishig” OJSC, News.Az reports. 

Chairman of the “Azerishig” OJSC Vugar Ahmadov informed the head of state about the work accomplished.

A foundation stone for the Jabrayil Digital Control Center was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on October 19, 2022.

The Jabrayil Digital Control Center is powered from the 110/35/10 kV Jabrail substation. The center will partially meet the city’s demand in electricity and help control two other power centers through the digital platform. It will help to ensure reliability of electricity supply.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev launched the Jabrayil Digital Control Center.

