President Ilham Aliyev opens orphanage-kindergarten in Imishli district
The orphanage-kindergarten was constructed on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a 100-seat orphanage-kindergarten constructed in Imishli district on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, AZERTAC reports.
The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the orphanage-kindergarten and viewed conditions created here.
