Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev opens orphanage-kindergarten in Imishli district

  • Other
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev opens orphanage-kindergarten in Imishli district

The orphanage-kindergarten was constructed on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a 100-seat orphanage-kindergarten constructed in Imishli district on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, AZERTAC reports. 

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the orphanage-kindergarten and viewed conditions created here.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev opens orphanage-kindergarten in Imishli district

News.Az 

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      