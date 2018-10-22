President Ilham Aliyev opens orphanage-kindergarten in Imishli district

+ ↺ − 16 px

The orphanage-kindergarten was constructed on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a 100-seat orphanage-kindergarten constructed in Imishli district on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, AZERTAC reports.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the orphanage-kindergarten and viewed conditions created here.

