President Ilham Aliyev orders payment of one-time allowance to World War Two participants

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on payment of a one-time allowance to the participants of the World War Two, widows of those who died in or after the war, and persons who were awarded orders and medals for selfless labor in the rear, News.Az reports.

Under the presidential order, the participants of the World War Two will receive a one-time allowance of AZN1500, while widows of fighters who were killed in the war or died later, those awarded with medals and orders for selfless labor in the rear, employees of special units, which were fulfilling tasks for the army and naval, persons awarded with medals and orders for the defense of Leningrad, as well as participants of the Siege of Leningrad will get AZN750.

Under the order, AZN 2.9 million was allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund for this purpose.

News.Az