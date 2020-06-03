President Ilham Aliyev orders provision of financial aid to religious communities in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to allocate financial aid to religious organizations in Azerbaijan.

Under the Order, AZN 2 million was allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund to the Caucasus Muslims Office, AZN 350,000 to Baku and Azerbaijan Eparchy of the Russian Orthodox Church, AZN 350,000 to Religious Community of Mountain Jews in Baku, AZN 150,000 to Baku Community of European Jews, AZN 150,000 to Roman Catholic Church's Apostolic Prefecture in Azerbaijan, AZN 150,000 to Albanian Udi Christian Community in Azerbaijan, as well as AZN 100,000 to Moral Values Promotion Foundation under the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan in order to provide financial support to other non-Islamic religious communities.

News.Az