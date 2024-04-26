Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev: Our oil and gas will be needed for many more years including European markets

“Our oil and gas will be needed for many more years including European markets,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the High-Level Segment of the "15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue" in Berlin on April 26, News.Az reports. 

“In 2022, EU and Azerbaijan signed a declaration on strategic partnership in the field of energy and our natural gas supplies to the European Union is growing,” the President added.


