Azerbaijani President: Our people are now returning to native Karabakh and will live on these lands forever

“Historically, Karabakh was one of the most developed regions of Azerbaijan. Unable to come to terms with the occupation of these territories by Armenia for nearly 30 years, Azerbaijan restored historical justice and territorial integrity in the 44-day Patriotic War. Our people, who showed unity and solidarity in achieving the Glorious Victory, are now returning to their homeland, to native Karabakh, and will live on these lands forever,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his message to participants of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Exhibition “Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh” ‒ “Rebuild Karabakh” and the 27th Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition, News.Az reports.

“This year's exhibition is of tremendous importance in the way of reconstruction of our liberated territories, their rapid integration into the national economy and sustainable development, as well as the establishment of beneficial business relations in this direction. The post-war reconstruction of the territories liberated from occupation, sustainable settlement there, as well as the transformation of this region into a developed corner of our country are among priority goals ahead of us,” the head of state noted.

“Azerbaijan has focused all its efforts on the successful realization of this supreme goal. Examples are being set in the direction of creating a safe life, building cities, towns and villages, establishing strategically important and comprehensive infrastructure, integrating the region into local and foreign value chains, as well as rehabilitating the environment in liberated territories. The implementation of the Zangazur corridor project will turn the region into an important transport and trade hub. In other words, the liberated territories are being rapidly restored, and our goals related to the Great Return are being successfully fulfilled,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az