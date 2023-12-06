President Ilham Aliyev attends Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations, the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" gets underway with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at ADA University, News.Az reports.

The event brings together 60 experts representing 30 countries.

News.Az