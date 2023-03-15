Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev pays a visit to Türkiye

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev paid a visit to Türkiye to attend the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of the State of the Organization of Turkic States, APA reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Ankara Esenboga Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev was met by officials.


