Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev pays tribute to Azerbaijanis who died for the victory over fascism

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev pays tribute to Azerbaijanis who died for the victory over fascism

May 9 marks the 77th anniversary of the historic victory over fascism in World War Two, News.Az reports. 

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev visited the grave of twice Hero of the Soviet Union, Major General of Tank Troops Hazi Aslanov, put flowers at his statue and paid tribute to all Azerbaijanis killed during the war.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev pays tribute to Azerbaijanis who died for the victory over fascism

News about - President Ilham Aliyev pays tribute to Azerbaijanis who died for the victory over fascism

News about - President Ilham Aliyev pays tribute to Azerbaijanis who died for the victory over fascism


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      