President Ilham Aliyev: People and state of Azerbaijan stood by brotherly state and people of Türkiye from first moments of this struggle

President Ilham Aliyev: People and state of Azerbaijan stood by brotherly state and people of Türkiye from first moments of this struggle

President Ilham Aliyev: People and state of Azerbaijan stood by brotherly state and people of Türkiye from first moments of this struggle

+ ↺ − 16 px

“It is beyond doubt that when the real epic of heroism was written on that day as a clear manifestation of the immense faith and trust in you (President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - ed), the brotherly people of Türkiye rallied around you and immediately responded to your call, saving your country from great tragedies by putting an insurmountable shield against treacherous intentions,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he sent a letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of the July 15 events in Türkiye, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that the people and state of Azerbaijan stood by the brotherly state and people of Türkiye from the first moments of this struggle and unequivocally condemned the traitors of the country who attacked the country's constitutional structure and legitimate authority.

“We shared in the victory of the Turkish people, who emerged stronger from those events, as our own victory, their joy as our own joy, and their sadness as our own sadness, and we once again clearly proved that we are one nation and two states,” the Azerbaijani leader pointed out.

“I am sure that we will continue our joint efforts for the sake of preserving and bequeathing to future generations the indestructible Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood, unity and solidarity, which is our greatest asset, and for our comprehensively developing and strengthening strategic alliance,” the head of state added.

News.Az