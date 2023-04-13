President Ilham Aliyev: Position of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity during the occupation was very important to us

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today, during a broad exchange of views, we have reached a unified position regarding the future development of Bosnia and Herzegovina-Azerbaijan relations. In other words, these relations will develop on an ascending trend from now on,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement following his meeting with Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović in Sarajevo, News.Az reports.

“The history of our relations is also excellent. Consultations and contacts, especially at the political level, have raised our relations to a high level. We have supported each other in all issues within international organizations, and this support is felt even today. The position of Bosnia and Herzegovina regarding the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of Azerbaijan's borders was very important to us, especially during the occupation,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az