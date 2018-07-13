President Ilham Aliyev posthumously awards police officers killed in Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on conferring the Order “Flag of Azerbaijan” upon employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Under the order, Colonel Ilgar Balakishiyev and Colonel-Lieutenant Samad Abbasov, who were heroically killed during the prevention of an attempt to violate public order in the city of Ganja on 10 July 2018, were posthumously awarded the Order “Flag of Azerbaijan”.

