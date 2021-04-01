Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev awards “Garabagh” Order to Selcuk Bayraktar

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday presented the “Garabagh” Order to Chief Technology Officer of Turkey’s Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar.

The head of state noted that Bayraktar was awarded for his contributions to strengthening brotherly relations, developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey and to the just cause of ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Expressing gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for this high award, Selcuk Bayraktar said: “It is really a great honor and pride for me”.


News.Az 

