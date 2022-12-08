President Ilham Aliyev presents painting by Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva to Albanian PM (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama on Thursday, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev then held an expanded meeting with Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama during a working breakfast.

The head of state presented a painting by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and a catalog of Leyla Aliyeva`s works to the Albanian Prime Minister.

News.Az