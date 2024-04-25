President Ilham Aliyev, President Sadyr Zhaparov view construction work done at Panahali Khan Palace, Imarat complex in Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, examined the progress of construction at the Palace of Panahali Khan and the Imarat complex in Aghdam, News.Az reports.

Minister of Culture Adil Karimli briefed the heads of state on the completed works.

It was reported that among the historical-architectural monuments targeted by Armenian vandalism in the Aghdam district is the Palace of Panahali Khan, the founder of the Karabakh Khanate. Dating back to the 18th century, this monument is one of the earliest properties of the Khanate. The complex encompasses historical monuments such as Panahali Khan's residence, a guest house, and several mausoleums, including those of Mehdigulu Khan, Khanoglan, Ibrahim Khan, and Panahali Khan, along with the monument to Khurshidbanu Natavan and a cemetery. Adjacent to the Palace is the Imarat cemetery, where many dignitaries of the Karabakh Khanate were laid to rest, serving as a poignant testament to Armenian aggression. Following the occupation of the city of Aghdam, Armenians destroyed the mausoleum of Ibrahimkhalil Khan and the monument to Khurshidbanu Natavan.

In accordance with President Ilham Aliyev’s directive, restoration works have commenced at the complex. On October 4, 2022, the monument to Khurshidbanu Natavan, a prominent representative in 19th-century Azerbaijani romantic poetry, a poetess, painter, and daughter of a khan, was inaugurated after restoration.

According to the initial concept, the complex will consist of the Palace of Panahali Khan, mausoleums, a box office, an information center, and the Karabakh Horses Park. The Palace of Panahali Khan will be restored and operated as an interactive museum.

The heads of state then viewed the Karabakh horses.

President Ilham Aliyev presented a Karabakh horse as a gift to President Sadyr Zhaparov.

News.Az