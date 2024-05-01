President Ilham Aliyev: Process of delimitation and demarcation was carried out between Azerbaijan and Armenia without any mediation

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The border delimitation has actually started; it is not just delimitation but demarcation. It is currently underway - when I speak, it's happening now. This was achieved by the two countries without any mediation. This once again demonstrates that we don't need mediators, especially those who pursue their own goals and those who don't want to help but rather want to penetrate in our regions for their personal, political and economic interests. They want to once again pour oil on the fire,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, themed “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity”, in Baku, News.Az reports.

“We will not allow that to happen in the South Caucasus. After 30 years of confrontation, Armenia also clearly understands that we need peace in the South Caucasus. The peace in the South Caucasus can only be achieved through normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the head of state added.

News.Az