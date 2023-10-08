President Ilham Aliyev: Projects implemented jointly by Azerbaijan and Georgia serve energy and transport security of many countries

“We have very ambitious plans in the fields of energy and transport,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi, News.Az reports.

Underlining that there were great achievements in this area, the head of state said: “The energy and transport projects we have implemented together serve the energy and transport security of many countries today.”

News.Az