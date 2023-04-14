President Ilham Aliyev: Protection of inter-religious harmony in Azerbaijan is among main directions of state policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Representatives of various ethnic groups and faiths live in peace, calm, mutual respect and trust in Azerbaijan, which is the homeland for everyone who has settled and lived here for hundreds of years,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his congratulatory message to the Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The President of Azerbaijan underlined that the protection of inter-ethnic friendship and inter-religious harmony in our country, the promotion of coexistence cultures and democratic social and moral values, the promotion of inter-civilizational dialogue on a global scale are among the main directions of state policy based on progressive national and historical traditions.

News.Az