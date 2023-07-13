President Ilham Aliyev received Defense Minister of Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Defense of the State of Israel Yoav Gallant, News.az reports.

Yoav Gallant conveyed Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu`s greetings to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings, and asked Yoav Gallant to communicate his greetings to the Prime Minister of Israel.

During the conversation, a meeting between the President of Azerbaijan and the Defense Minister of Israel, which took place in Munich this year, was recalled.

They hailed the development of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the military-technical area. The sides noted the role of Israeli President Isaac Herzog`s visit to Azerbaijan in developing bilateral ties.

They also stressed the importance of opening the embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel in terms of expanding cooperation.

News.Az