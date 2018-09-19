Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Austrian vice-chancellor

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Vice-Chancellor of the Republic of Austria

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Vice-Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Heinz-Christian Strache,  AzerTag reports. 

