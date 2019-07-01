President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay, AzerTag reports.

The successful development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO was noted at the meeting. The importance of the fact that the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee is held in Baku was emphasized, and the sides pointed out the great interest that the event enjoys in the world.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay hailed Azerbaijan`s contribution to intercultural dialogue and stressed the significance of the works done to preserve and promote cultural and historical heritage in the country. Audrey Azoulay affirmed UNESCO`s support for Azerbaijan`s initiative to establish the Museum of Science.

Touching upon intercultural dialogue, the head of state pointed out that the “Baku Process” has already grown into a major global platform, which is supported by different international organizations. President Ilham Aliyev underlined that the protection of cultural and natural heritage in Azerbaijan is one of the key issues on the agenda.

The sides praised the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO in the fields of science and education and emphasized the significance of UNESCO projects in this area.

