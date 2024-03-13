President Ilham Aliyev received Director General of World Health Organization

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election and the hosting of COP29 in Azerbaijan.

The head of state thanked him for the congratulations.

The parties stressed the importance of the 11th Global Baku Forum and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’s participation in the event. The sides noted the growing reputation of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center on the global arena, and described the participation of a large number of guests in this forum as a good sign of this.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the cooperation between the World Health Organization and the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, praising the support provided by the Center to the WHO`s activities. The WHO Director-General underlined that he regularly holds meetings with members of the Center’s Board of Trustees.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the Nizami Ganjavi International Center operates independently as a non-governmental organization with international status and highlighted Azerbaijan's support for the organization. The President noted that the Global Forum held annually in Baku provides an important platform for discussing current global challenges and finding solutions to them.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lauded the commendable healthcare reforms implemented in Azerbaijan, stating that the compulsory health insurance system established in the country is a positive development that has already produced good results.

During the meeting, they shared their views on the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the WHO within the framework of COP. The Director-General of the World Health Organization emphasized the direct impact of climate change on the spread of various diseases worldwide and its direct relevance to healthcare, underscoring the importance of cooperation with Azerbaijan in this area.

News.Az