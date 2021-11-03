Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev received former President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received former President of the Republic of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović.

During the conversation, they touched upon the importance of the 8th Global Baku Forum to be held under the motto “The world after COVID-19”, noting that this event will contribute to international cooperation.

The sides recalled President Ilham Aliyev`s visit to Croatia and his meeting with Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović during the trip, stressing the role of this visit in expanding the bilateral relations.

