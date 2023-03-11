President Ilham Aliyev received former President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received former President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, News.az reports.

They touched upon the importance of the 10th Global Baku Forum, and emphasized that the number of influential guests participating in this event is increasing year by year. The sides noted that this international platform plays a very important role in terms of discussing topical issues on the world agenda.

During the conversation, meetings between the head of state and the former President of Croatia were recalled, and the successful development of Azerbaijan-Croatia bilateral ties was hailed.

News.Az