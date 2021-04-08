President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen.

President Ilham Aliyev presented “Dostlug” Order to Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen in recognition of his contributions to the strengthening friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

News.Az

