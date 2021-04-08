Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (PHOTO)

President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (PHOTO)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen.

President Ilham Aliyev presented “Dostlug” Order to Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen in recognition of his contributions to the strengthening friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

